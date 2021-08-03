2,605 new cases of COVID-19 over four days in Michigan, 26 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has reported 2,605 new cases of COVID-19 over the last four days with 26 deaths. That averages out to 651 days cases per day.

10 of those deaths came from a vital records review.

Nationwide, there has been a major spike in cases due to the Delta variant.

In Michigan, health officers say they have seen a link between some recent large gatherings and COVID-19 cases.

So far, 10 COVID cases are linked to last month’s Ionia free fair.

Michigan health officials have tracked at least 66 cases connected to the Faster Horses music festival.

As of Monday, 63.7 percent of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.