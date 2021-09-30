27 people test positive for COVID-19 after Luke Bryan concert in Livingston County

CONWAY TOWNSHIP. Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Health Department is warning people that went to the Luke Bryan concert near Fowlerville they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
27 people who went to the concert have tested positive for the virus, the health department said.
About 20,000 people attended the event that was held at a farm on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Concert attendees are encouraged to go get tested, regardless of vaccination status.
Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.