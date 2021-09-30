27 people test positive for COVID-19 after Luke Bryan concert in Livingston County

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CONWAY TOWNSHIP. Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Health Department is warning people that went to the Luke Bryan concert near Fowlerville they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

27 people who went to the concert have tested positive for the virus, the health department said.

About 20,000 people attended the event that was held at a farm on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Concert attendees are encouraged to go get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.