39 Michigan businesses’ liquor licenses suspended for violations of health order since September

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for businesses in Southfield and Oxford, bringing the total number of establishments whose liquor licenses were suspended since Sept. 2020 to 39.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order on Gatherings and Face Masks include: allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings; providing indoor dining; and failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons.

An MLCC Commissioner ordered the emergency suspension of the liquor license and permits held by Punchline Comedy Lounge, LCC d/b/a Punchline Comedy Lounge located at 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

The commission issued an emergency suspension of its Class C license, and its permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), dance-entertainment, and outdoor service.

An MLCC Commissioner ordered the emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits for Birdies Indoor Golf & Bar, LLC d/b/a Birdies Indoor Golf & Bar located at 980 N. Lapeer Road in Oxford.

The commission issued an emergency suspension of its Class C license, and its permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.).

Punchline Comedy Lounge and Birdies Indoor Golf & Bar are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on February 8, 2021, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

The January 13, 2021 MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order strictly prohibited licensees from allowing indoor gatherings on their licensed premises.

Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks posed an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19. Notably, the January 22, 2021 MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order allows indoor dinning as of February 1, 2021, subject to capacity, curfew, face mask, social distancing and other restrictions.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Emergency Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121. MLCC’s website at www.michigan.gov/lcc provides information on the MDHHS Emergency Order, indoor service restrictions, face mask requirements and Frequently Asked Questions for restaurants and bars.

To date, there have been more than 563,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 14,704 deaths. Although vaccination for COVID-19 is underway across the state, the pandemic is not yet at an end, and more challenging months lay ahead.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.