VIDEO: 42 Michigan children admitted to ICU for disease associated with COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –The pandemic has taken a toll on millions of American lives both this year and last year.

But even after recovery from COVID-19, many people are left with complications. And for some children, those consequences are more severe.

According to a nationwide study, more than half a million children had been diagnosed with COVID-19 by early September. Of those children, less than 1,000 had been diagnosed with a rare but serious condition called Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also abbreviated as MIS-C. That’s about less than 0.2% of total children who developed MIS-C.

Still, the condition is raising alarms from health professionals, including here in Michigan.

State health data show 42 Michigan children who have been diagnosed with MIS-C have been admitted to the intensive care unit since the start of the pandemic.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) usually appears approximately two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents.

The state health department estimates five or fewer children have died from MIS-C in Michigan. In total 58 children in Michigan developed MIS-C, and 72% of those children were admitted to the ICU.

“It is critical that we learn how to prevent and treat this rare but very serious syndrome in children,” said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.

When children become infected with MIS-C, multiple organ systems become inflamed or stop working properly.

Children with MIS-C can develop a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or fatigue.

Most cases of MIS-C include shock, gastrointestinal symptoms, and severe inflammation accompanied by COVID-19. Of the 565 patients who got tested for COVID-19, all had a positive test result by RT-PCR or serology.

Based on people sampled with MIS-C, researchers determined that those infected with MIS-C were also infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.

The rare disease is still being studied and researchers do not yet know the underlying cause of MIS-C.

The National Institutes of Health in December announced an observational study of coronavirus infection and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The results are expected in mid 2022.

Who is impacted by MIS-C?

MIS-C affects young children under the age of 21 and as young as infants.

According to the data, 28% of MIS-C cases were diagnosed in children ages 0-4 years old and 41% in children 5-10 years old.

The other 31% of cases were found in children older than age 10.

State data show that Black and white children are developing MIS-C at the same rate — 44.80%.

The remaining 10.4% of cases recorded by the state health department did not list an ethnicity.

Information of MIS-C from Michigan Department of Health:

Health care providers and local health departments are asked to pay close attention to MIS-C in pediatric and adolescent patients presenting with symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease or ill individuals who have been previously exposed to COVID-19 with signs and symptoms.

Patients that have been observed while having MIS-C have developed the following: persistent fever*, hypotension, multiorgan (cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic, and neurologic) involvement, and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms have been present in some, but are not a common finding.

Distinguishing MIS-C from other severe infectious or inflammatory conditions poses a challenge to clinicians caring for children and adolescents.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, health care provider awareness of MIS-C will facilitate early recognition, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment.

*Persistent fever is a measured fever of 100.4°F (38.0°C) or greater for at least 24 hours, or report of subjective fever lasting at least 24 hours.

