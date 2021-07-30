51 COVID-19 cases now connected to Faster Horses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have now been 51 COVID-19 cases connected to the Faster Horses Festival, according to our media partners at MLive.

The country music festival took place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. from July 16-18.

Initially there were 17 cases related to the event that were announced July 24 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, but that number continues to go up.

People from age 9 to 59-years-old have been infected.

So far, there have been no deaths or hospitalizations reported, MDHHS Public Information Officer Lynn Sutfin told MLive.

Those who attended the festival are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they were not fully vaccinated when they were at the festival or have been vaccinated and develop symptoms.