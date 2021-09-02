59 students in quarantine at Perry Public Schools, 8 positive cases

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department tells 6 News that Perry Public Schools currently have 59 students in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, with eight positive cases.

At Perry Middle School, they have put in a mask mandate effective today, Sept. 2 after six students and one staff member have tested positive. There has also been one confirmed case of COVID-19 with an elementary student.

Perry also announced that all K-12 staff will now be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The high school and elementary school do not have mask mandates for students.

“While both Perry Elementary School and Perry High School have low positivity rates, Perry Middle School’s positivity rate has increased sharply over the last three days. We have had one additional case this afternoon that we are in the process of beginning contact tracing,” said Lori A. Haven, Perry Public School superintendent.