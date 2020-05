6 News Spanish Cast for Wednesday, May 13th – Actualizacion en español

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Mary Engelman, Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, issued the following statement on Thursday’s planned protest against Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

“The right to protest is a vital part of our democracy and must be supported and protected,” said Engelman. “That right, however, does not include the right to make threats of violence against any individual, including the Governor or anyone else with whom we disagree. We must not allow the exercise of the fundamental rights embedded in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to be used as a platform for intimidation, force or the violation of civil rights.”