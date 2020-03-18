6 tips to help protect Americans during the global coronavirus pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) - Meijer sent out an update for customers about the coronavirus.

"Meijer was founded on the belief that our primary purpose is to serve our communities," begins Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes, in a letter to customers.

The 85-year-old company is committed to staying open 24 hours while also cleaning, sanitizing, and continuously stocking stores.

A company that has been working since some suppliers since 1934 was able to get limited quantities of some products on shelves, but are placing purchase limits on key items.

To address food insecurity in the community, Meijer is providing $2.2 million to more than 400 food pantries across the Midwest.

Just yesterday, the company announced they are hiring additional team members to meet the demands of the business.