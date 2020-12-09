60% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks recorded in these 3 settings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 60% of all COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan last week were documented in the following three places: long-term care facilities, manufacturing and construction and K-12 school settings, in that order.
State health officials identified 253 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week (Dec. 3-7) showing an increase of 250% in new outbreaks compared with the week prior.
On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced that high schools will continue to remain closed for another 12 days.
So far, the state has seen a drop in new COVID-19 K-12 school setting outbreaks since Nov. 16.
Long-term care facilities, on the other hand, are not faring so well. In fact, new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities reached their second-highest peak this week since the outbreak data reports were released in early November.
Long-term care facilities:
Region 2N and Region 3 accounted for 44% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes last week with 18 and 16 new outbreaks respectively. Overall, a total 77 new outbreaks were documented in nursing homes in the past week, which is up by 61% from the week prior.
Region 2N includes: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.
Region 3 includes: Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.
Manufacturing and construction:
Nearly 50% of all manufacturing and construction outbreaks documented in the past week occurred in region 6, which includes: Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.
K-12 settings:
Region 6 logged the highest number of new coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 classroom, before/after school programs last week with 8 new outbreaks of the 24 statewide outbreaks.
Next in line was region 1, with 7 new coronavirus outbreaks. Together, regions 1 and 6 accounted for more than half of all COVID-19 outbreaks reported in K-12 classroom settings the week of Dec. 2.
Keep an eye on COVID-19 outbreaks in office settings:
Coming in fourth with the highest number of new outbreaks was office settings with 24 new outbreaks. One-third of those outbreaks occurred in Region 2N, which includes: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.
Office settings have also been gradually seeing an increase in new COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month:
Compared to last month, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities made up half of all COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.
Places that logged zero new outbreaks in Michigan last week included: homeless shelters, colleges and universities, outdoor community gatherings, and bars where the transmission was between employees and patrons.