64 percent of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan reported in these 3 settings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nursing homes/long-term care facilities, K-12 school settings and manufacturing account for 205 of the 318 new outbreaks reported by the health department in the past week.

That’s 64 percent of all of the state’s total new COVID-19 outbreaks, according to state health department data.

The state health department is now reporting a total of 1,185 new and ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan. Outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

There are currently twice as many new outbreaks identified in nursing homes (110 new outbreaks) compared with K-12 settings (52 new outbreaks).

Nursing homes are seeing an alarming rise, in fact, a 186% increase in cases from Nov. 12 when 59 new COVID-19 outbreaks were identified in that specific setting. One-third of last week’s 318 new COVID-19 outbreaks were linked to nursing homes.

The third most common setting for a new coronavirus outbreak last week was manufacturing and construction, with 43 COVID-19 new outbreaks. Manufacturing outbreaks saw a 153% increase from Nov. 12 when 28 new outbreaks were identified.

These top three settings have been consistent with the past month’s new COVID-19 outbreak reports.

Where the outbreaks are occurring

Long-term care facilities

About half of all new COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes in the past week are made up of outbreaks in Region 6 (25 new outbreaks) and Region 3 (21 new outbreaks).

Region 6 includes: Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 3 encompasses: Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.

K-12 settings

Among K-12 outbreaks, most of the outbreaks are occurring in region 3, (15 outbreaks) followed by region 6 (11 outbreaks).

Manufacturing and construction

And lastly, in manufacturing and construction, the most recent COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring in region 6 (19 outbreaks) followed by region 2 with six new outbreaks.

Region 6 alone accounts for 44% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing settings.

Region 2 encompasses: City of Detroit and Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

