70% of COVID-19 positive Michiganders aren’t quarantining by the time they’re diagnosed

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Seventy percent of Michiganders are not quarantined by the time they’ve been diagnosed for COVID-19 or its variant, B.1.1.7.

That’s according to Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS, who on Wednesday said she and the health department are emphasizing the importance of quarantining so positive people don’t spread the virus.

Lyon-Callo said it’s more urgent now than ever because the spread of the new B.1.1.7 variant is on the rise in Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 4,686 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7.

Lyon-Callo said Michigan has now recorded 725 confirmed cases of the new variant.