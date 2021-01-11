72% of Michigan children admitted to ICU for disease associated with COVID-19

These are the most popular names for babies born during the pandemic.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health data show 72% of Michigan babies have been admitted to the intensive care unit after MIS-C diagnosis since the start of the pandemic.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but severe condition that has been reported approximately two to four weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents.

When children become infected with MIS-C, multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional.

The state health department estimates five or fewer children have died from MIS-C in Michigan.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.

Most cases of MIS-C have features of shock, with cardiac involvement, gastrointestinal symptoms, and significantly elevated markers of inflammation, with positive laboratory test results for SARS-CoV-2. Of the 565 patients who underwent SARS-CoV-2 testing, all had a positive test result by RT-PCR or serology.

Based on people sampled with MIS-C, researchers determined that those infected with MIS-C were also infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.

The rare disease is still being studied and researchers do not yet know the underlying cause of MIS-C.

Read more about MIS-C on the CDC website

Who is impacted by MIS-C?

MIS-C affects young children under the age of 21 and as young as infants.

According to the data, 28% of MIS-C cases were diagnosed in children ages 0-4 years old and 41% in children 5-10 years old.

The other 31% of cases were found in children older than age 10.

State data show that Black and white children are getting infected with MIS-C at the same rate — 44.80%.

The remaining 10.4% of cases recorded by the state health department did not list an ethnicity.

Information of MIS-C from Michigan Department of Health:

Health care providers and local health departments are asked to maintain a high degree of suspicion for MIS-C in pediatric and adolescent patients presenting with symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease or ill individuals who have been previously exposed to COVID-19 with signs and symptoms. Patients have presented with persistent fever*, hypotension, multiorgan (cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic, and neurologic) involvement, and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms have been present in some, but are not a common finding.

Distinguishing MIS-C from other severe infectious or inflammatory conditions poses a challenge to clinicians caring for children and adolescents. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, health care provider awareness of MIS-C will facilitate early recognition, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment.

*Persistent fever is a measured fever of 100.4°F (38.0°C) or greater for at least 24 hours, or report of subjective fever lasting at least 24 hours.

