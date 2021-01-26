76% of Henry Ford Health workforce received first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Henry Ford Health System announced an update on COVID-19 vaccinations, saying it’s prioritizing vaccinations for health care workers, existing Henry Ford patients, essential workers, and others who meet the broader eligibility requirements by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Since the start of vaccinations on Dec. 17, Henry Ford Health has administered 55,900+ doses of vaccine. This includes first and second doses given to Henry Ford team members, Henry Ford patients 65 and older who have certain high-risk conditions, community-based healthcare workers not employed by a health system (independent doctors, home care specialists and others in the 1A criteria) and essential workers.

76% of the Henry Ford Health workforce have received their first and second doses.

This week, Henry Ford Health is receiving the first shipment of 2,700 doses of Moderna vaccine. These are being designated for our high-risk dialysis patients as well as some home health patients.

This week we received 14,625 doses of Pfizer vaccine, of which 11,700 doses, or 80%, are for second doses and 2,925 are for first doses.

To date, no doses of vaccine have gone to waste, and we are committed to using every dose we receive to vaccinate eligible individuals.

In a slight change to our vaccination process, we are contacting existing Henry Ford patients to alert them that they will receive a special message when their time comes to be vaccinated with instructions as to how to make an appointment. We are contacting them by text, email or phone call based on the contact information they have provided to us. Patients no longer need to check MyChart for making an appointment.

Existing Henry Ford patients who do not have a MyChart account are still encouraged to do so at www.henryford.com/visitors/mychart. This will streamline the notification and scheduling process for them.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. The vaccine is NOT available through physician offices, emergency departments or by calling our call center.

As vaccine supplies increase, we will be able to offer more appointments and expand the number of vaccination sites throughout our service area.

COVID-19 Cases (as of Noon today)

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 29,227

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 2,745

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 135

Henry Ford Hospital, 37

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 34

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 24

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 19

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 15

Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital, 6