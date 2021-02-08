FEMA provides $8.3 Million to Michigan for vaccine distribution support

CHICAGO (WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division announced today that $8,375,955 in federal funding to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020.

This funding is an advance payment to MDHHS for eligible reimbursable costs for a public information campaign focused on the vaccination efforts across the state.

The campaign will inform the public about COVID-19 vaccination safety, COVID-19 vaccination sites, hours of operation and the registration process to get the vaccine.

“FEMA is committed to supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This expedited grant funding helps ensure MDHHS has the resources to communicate important information about the vaccine and is just one part of our support to the state of Michigan in the fight against this pandemic.”

“This funding will help ensure Michigan residents stay informed about vaccine efforts across the state,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “It is our utmost priority that anyone who wants these safe and effective vaccines can quickly and equitably receive one.”

FEMA provides funding at a 100 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.