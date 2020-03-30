AG Dana Nessel answers FAQs about COVID-19 in the workplace

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is releasing a second video in an effort to answer the questions most received by her office.
Monday Nessel addressed the question of whether or not businesses should notify employees if one of their coworkers has contracted COVID-19.
“Yes. The Center for Disease Control says that employers must notify coworkers when someone has tested positive for COVID-19,” Nessel said. “Because of privacy laws though, special care should be taken so that any notice given doesn’t disclose the identity of the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Nessel’s first video focused largely on the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which has been of particular concern for many Michigan residents.
The order was issued to protect the public health and welfare.
Willful violations of the order can result in a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation.
Violations should be reported to law enforcement that oversees the jurisdiction in which the alleged offense occurred.