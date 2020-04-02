AG Dana Nessel clears the air on golfing during “Stay Home-Stay Safe”

The weather today in mid-Michigan flirted with sixty degrees and that inspired some golfers to get out the clubs and head to the Country Club of Lansing.
The club is closed to comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home-Stay Safe” executive order.
But that didn’t stop golfers from hitting the links.
Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media to clear up the question of should golfers be out on the courses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nessel adds she is a golfer but this time away from the game probably won’t hurt her handicap.