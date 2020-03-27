AG Nessel attempts to clear business confusion on “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has posted a video that addresses many of the questions surrounding employment rights considering Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

Nessel’s office has added a section to its website to provide more information on the legal rights of employees and employers under the executive order.

Nessel is calling on the cooperation of law enforcement agencies and the public to ensure the executive orders are followed.

There has been much confusion over which businesses are essential.

That information can be found through the Guidance for Business page on the state’s website devoted to COVID-19.

If an employee believes their employer is failing to take the proper precautions to protect employees from exposure to various threats, they can learn how to file a complaint with MIOSHA online.