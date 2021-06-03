AG Nessel “dunks on” Majority Leader Shirkey, tells him should get vaccinated

GENESEE COUNTY, Mi (WLNS) — All of Michigan’s top officials were in Genesee County for an expungement fair on Wednesday.
Michigan’s new expungement law went into effect back in April, allowing people to clear their records of offenses that are no longer crimes.
People were also able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Attorney General Dana Nessel said, anyone who got their shot could dunk her in a dunk tank.
She then called on our Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to come on down and give it a shot.
“Mike Shirkey you want to come out here and get vaccinated, you will legit get a shot at me in the dunk tank.” Said, AG Dana Nessel.
Majority Leader Shirkey has said he will not get the vaccine.
Most recently he posted a picture on social media wearing a bracelet that said: “naturally immunized.”
Our COVID-19 immunity should be the sum of those who choose to get shots PLUS those who have been infected and developed natural immunity.— Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) May 25, 2021
There should be no discrimination or coercion of those with natural immunity.
