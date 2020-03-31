AG Nessel: JoAnn Fabrics must shut doors during “Stay Home-Stay Safe”

A well-known craft and hobby retail chain asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel if the stores could stay open to customers during the Stay Home – Stay Safe period in the state.

Today Nessel told JoAnn Fabrics to temporarily suspend storefront operations in Michigan for as long as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order is in place.

The company asked the Attorney General’s office to confirm that its on-site operations are necessary to sustain and protect lives because many hospitals and volunteers are turning to JoAnn Fabrics for raw materials to make face masks, face shields and hospital scrubs and gowns.

Nessel’s office decided that the company could provide the same goods online and by shipping from its stores or distribution centers.

According to a news release from Nessel’s office, JoAnn Fabrics quickly complied with the decision.

“I’d like to thank JoAnn Fabrics for its quick response to our letter and for putting the health and safety of Michigan’s residents first in making this decision,” Attorney General Nessel said.

The Attorney General’s office recently added a new section to its website, Know Your Employment Rights, to provide Michigan residents with more information on the legal rights of employees and employers under the executive order.