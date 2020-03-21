AG Nessel, legislators to answer Consumer Protection Hotline

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Attorney General would like to remind you that Attorney General Dana Nessel and state lawmakers on Sunday will be answering phone calls coming into the office’s Consumer Protection tip line (877-765-8388).

Generally, the phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but due to the high volume of complaints related to price-gouging and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), hours of operation were extended.

The lines will be open noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Joining Nessel today were Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, state Sens. Jeremy Moss and Curtis Hertel Jr., and Reps. Julie Brixie, Jim Haadsma, Christine Greig, Laurie Pohutsky, Yousef Rabhi and Angela Witwer.

Sunday’s Schedule: