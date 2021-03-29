All Hillsdale County residents now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — All residents of Hillsdale, Branch and St. Joseph counties are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, according to the newest update from the local health department.

If you are 16 years of age and older and live in the Branch-Hillsdale-St.Joseph Community you can make an appointment online for clinics at local schools and community centers.

There is no cost to the vaccine, no proof of insurance is required and the health agency accepts any form of ID. Vaccine appointments may also be available through pharmacies and other healthcare providers in the area.

