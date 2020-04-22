Allen Street Market opens back up

After 2 weeks of being closed down because of coronavirus concerns, today the Allen Farmers Market is back in business.

The market was forced to close down after a staffer tested positive with the virus 2 weeks ago.

Now, they’ve revamped safety and social distancing guidelines.

Mark Kastner, a vender at the market says people are being extra careful.

“They practice social distancing here, we’ve got protective gear here, and it’s a different atmosphere then a crowded grocery store if I didn’t think it was safe I wouldn’t be here,” Kastner said.

The market typically doesn’t move outside until Mid-May, but to make it easier for vendors and patrons to follow social distancing , vendors are already set up in the parking lot.

“This market is one of the foundations of this community and feeding our neighbors,” Kastner said.

