Another vaccine trial shows promise in the fight against coronavirus

As the coronavirus cases spike across the country, there is a reason for hope.
There’s beena new breakthrough on a second vaccine.
In a study of 30,000 participants, scientists found the Moderna Vaccine to be 94.5% effective.
Dr. Lindsey Baden at Brigham and Women’s Hospital was one of the study’s investigators.
“It is an incredible encouraging event and such a strong step in the correct direction to stop COVID transmission,” she said.
Moderna’s results follow Pfizer’s announcement last week that its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
Both companies expect to have some doses available to high-risk individuals by the end of the year/