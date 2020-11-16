Another vaccine trial shows promise in the fight against coronavirus

As the coronavirus cases spike across the country, there is a reason for hope.

There’s beena new breakthrough on a second vaccine.

In a study of 30,000 participants, scientists found the Moderna Vaccine to be 94.5% effective.

Dr. Lindsey Baden at Brigham and Women’s Hospital was one of the study’s investigators.

“It is an incredible encouraging event and such a strong step in the correct direction to stop COVID transmission,” she said.

Moderna’s results follow Pfizer’s announcement last week that its vaccine is more than 90% effective.

Both companies expect to have some doses available to high-risk individuals by the end of the year/