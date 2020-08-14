WATCH – As coronavirus tests hit record level, Gov. Whitmer has details on state’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As both confirmed cases of COVID-19 and test results climb, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to update the state’s efforts to flatten the growth of the pandemic.

She is planning a live news briefing Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. You can watch the livestream on wlns.com or on WLNS-TV 6.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Thursday’s report of 1,121 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus are the most since May 14 except for July 26, when a spike was attributed to cases that should have been reflected in the previous day’s count.

Thursday’s figure coincides with the state reporting more than 40,000 test results in a day – a record.