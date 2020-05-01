Associated Builders and Contractors relieved Whitmer is lifting construction ban

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. U.S. construction spending edged up 0.9% in March 2020 as building activity escaped the early impacts of the coronavirus shutdowns. The Commerce Department said that the increase followed a 2.5% drop in spending in February.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan state director Jeff Wiggins said construction workers are “relieved” after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that she is ending her statewide lockout on construction sites.

“The Governor’s continued ban on safe construction work has been devastating for Michigan’s construction workforce and their families. These craft trade professionals are glad she’s ending her lockout and are excited to get back to work – safely – building Michigan’s future.

