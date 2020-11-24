Astrazeneca vaccine highly effective on COVID-19

(WLNS) — Another coronavirus vaccine is showing promise in late-stage trials.

Drug maker, Astrazeneca said its vaccine is quote, “highly effective.”

The results are said to be based on trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University.

Most experts said the Astrazeneca vaccine would be cheaper to produce than others because it doesn’t need to be stored in super cold temps.

This is the third drug maker to report positive news on COVID-19 vaccine trials.

It is not clear when they plan to start distributing.