At least 43 COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub

Coronavirus
East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — At least 43 COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub on June 12-20 have tested positive for coronavirus.

The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment on June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, and fever.

