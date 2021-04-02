Barry-Eaton District Health Department to administer 25,000th vaccine dose today

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BARRY-EATON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department reports it will administer its 25,000th vaccine dose today.

People ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Here’s what the health department wants you to know ahead of your vaccine.

Everyone interested will eventually will receive an invitation through an e-mail.

Barry Eaton Health Department offers an advance invitation to schedule a COVID vaccination appointment for a number of eligible people who have been waiting the longest, every week. It may take some time before you receive this email if you recently registered.

In addition to these invitation-only appointments, the Barry Eaton Health Department will also offer a small number of appointments on Fridays to everyone who is eligible subject to vaccine availability. Most people will be notified through e-mail.

This helps the health department to fill in any cancellations or gaps in the schedule. This link will be different every week.

Until you receive an invitation, you can use the link the department sends each Friday to look for a cancellation or appointments that are left after the invitations are sent out.

People who live or work in Barry or Eaton county are welcome at any of the clinics, regardless of the location.

The Barry Eaton Health Department has administered the Moderna vaccine as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which are both only authorized for adults 18+.

The Barry Eaton Health Department said it is not yet able to provide patients an option to select the brand of vaccine they will receive.

If you have a 16-17 year old child interested in being vaccinated, please fill out the interest form on our website with the child’s birthdate, name, information on health conditions or relevant employment, and the parent’s contact information.

Barry Eaton Health Department will send you an invitation when they are able to schedule your child an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent must be present at the vaccination appointment. We anticipate our Pfizer clinics to begin in mid-to-late April.

Priority vaccination groups will still be considered first as the health department moves on to vaccination of the general population.

If you have more questions not addressed here, please see the Q and A attached to this post or on our website.

The Barry Eaton Health Department expects it may still take several weeks beyond April 5th for everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to have an appointment.

You will receive an email from the Barry Eaton Health Department every Friday, showing available appointments for the upcoming week.

If you are receiving vaccination emails from us and you no longer want to, please feel free to unsubscribe at any time.

Thank you again for doing your part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. Please encourage others you know to fill out our COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form so they can be notified when they are eligible as well.

Visit he Barry Eaton Health Department website at www.barryeatonhealth.org/coronavirus for more information on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts.

Fill out the interest form if you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination here: https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/…/SV…