Barry Eaton Health Department: 27% of 16 and older population received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Health Department is reporting it has given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 27% of its 16 and older population.

The health department has a goal of vaccinating 70% of the 90,007 people in Eaton County 16 and older, which is slightly more than 63,000 people.

The Barry Eaton Health Department reports it distributed the most number of COVID-19 vaccines in its ninth week of distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

A majority of the first doses were provided by the health department, followed by hospitals and pharmacies.