Shows and movies coming to Netflix in April

(NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.
Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
Here’s everything coming and going in April:
Avail. 4/1/20
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Nailed It!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Avail. 4/2/20
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Avail. 4/3/20
- Coffee & Kareem— NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/4/20
Angel Has Fallen
Avail. 4/5/20
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Avail. 4/6/20
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/7/20
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/9/20
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/10/20
- Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/11/20
CODE 8
Avail. 4/14/20
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/15/20
- The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/16/20
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Jem and the Holograms
Avail. 4/17/20
- Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
- #blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/18/20
The Green Hornet
Avail. 4/20/20
- Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Vatican Tapes
Avail. 4/21/20
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Avail. 4/22/20
- Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
- Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/23/20
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/24/20
- After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/25/20
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
Avail. 4/26/20
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/27/20
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/29/20
- A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/30/20
- Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
LAST CALL
Leaving 4/4/20
- American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
- Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
- 21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
- Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
- The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
- The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
- National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
PODCASTS
Coming Soon
- ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Circle Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The King: Eternal Monarch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL