Better Business Bureau warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is cautioning people to be on the lookout for fake COVID-19 testing sites, after seeing an increase in testing requests after the holidays.

BBB is examining multiple complaints of potentially fake testing sites in the area.

Fake locations are showing up in other parts of the country, where scammers are taking people’s Social Security numbers, credit card information and other health information. This is an attempt to steal identities and retrieve financial information.

“Unfortunately, many people don’t realize they’re being scammed until they don’t get the results of their tests. By then, the damage is done. Their personal information has been compromised and their testing has been delayed,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “People should make sure they are getting tested through a legitimate company, found through a reputable source like the local health department.”

BBB tips to find an authorized testing site:

-Talk to your doctor

-Check your local health department’s website

-Understand your options

-Report COVID-19 related scams to bbb.org/scamtracker