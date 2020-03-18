‘Big 3’ automakers plan to shut down amid COVID-19 concerns

Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler are planning to close down plants to protect workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our 6 News crew spoke with GM workers at the Grand River Assembly plant today who say they’ve received very little information about what comes next.

“Nope no nothing most of what I’ve heard is from you folks, we’re the last to know,” said Jeff Flannery, and employee who has worked for the company for over 40 years.

In a statement General Motors says the suspensions will be made systematically and orderly.

The letter also says each facility will receive specific instructions from leadership, so the shutdowns could look different for all plants the company owns.

The shut downs come after the United Auto Workers union pressured the automakers into shutting down for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, GM also announced one worker in warren had tested positive for the virus.



You can read the full General Motors statement below: