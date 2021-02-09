Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to waive cost-sharing for COVID patients thru September

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will continue to waive cost-sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 through Sept. 30, 2021, the health care insurance company announced Tuesday.

This extension of a temporary benefit ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs – copays, deductibles, or coinsurance – for the medical care associated with COVID-19. The temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.



Blue Cross and BCN members have not had to pay cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Michigan. More than 55,000 members have had their shares of COVID-19 treatment costs waived. Blue Cross will continue to work with large group customers on potential benefit changes, as some employers may have different benefit provisions.



“With vaccines arriving, we are seeing signs of hope and promise in our collective fight against COVID-19,” said BCBSM President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “But too many are still at risk, many are still battling the virus, and we want our members to know that we stand behind them.”



The company is posting information on its blog and website – www.MIBluesPerspectives.com an

www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus — to provide the latest information on coronavirus and COVID vaccines, as well as guidance for members with symptoms.