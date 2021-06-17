BREAKING: All COVID-19 restrictions to be removed June 22

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is announcing that they will accelerate the end of the COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masks to June 22.

Beginning on that date, capacity for indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100 percent and people won’t be required to wear a facemask.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Whitmer. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving. Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule. Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

According to data from the CDC, over 60 percent of Michiganders have gotten at least their first shot and half are fully vaccinated.

“This is great news and a day all of us have been looking forward to for more than a year,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. “We have said all along that the vaccine would help us return to a sense of normalcy and today we announce that day is here.”

Case rates have continued to drop and Michigan has had a 1.9 percent positivity rate over the last seven days.

“This is a great day, however, there is more work to be done,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We can’t let our guard down as there continue to be several variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus and I urge everyone ages 12 and up who has not yet received their vaccine to get it as soon as possible. Talk to your health care provider, your local health department or your neighborhood pharmacist about joining the millions of Michiganders who have received their vaccine.”

Here is the list of some of the other restrictions being removed:

· Temporary Restrictions for Entry into Congregate Care and Juvenile Justice Facilities

· Mandatory Testing for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Juvenile Justice Facility Staff

· Mandatory Testing for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Hospitals and Centers Staff

· Exceptions to Temporary Restrictions on Entry into Congregate Care and Juvenile Justice Facilities

· Exceptions to Temporary Restrictions on Entry into Certain Facilities

· Safe Housing for Housing Unstable Individuals

· Handling of Bodily Remains

· Safe Housing for Michigan Homeless​

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is reporting that all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 22.

Originally the restrictions had been scheduled to be removed July 1.

This will allow restaurants in the state, which have been at 50 percent for weeks, to have full capacity. Movie theaters and other indoor gatherings will also be full capacity.

All face mask orders will be lifted, even if you are not vaccinated.

