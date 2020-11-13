California issues 14-day quarantine for visitors and returning residents

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. A nonprofit software developer is testing a smartphone app and data framework that could make it easier for international airline passengers to securely show they’ve complied with COVID-19 testing requirements. It’s an attempt to help get people back to flying after the pandemic sent global air travel down by 92%. The Switzerland-based Commons Project Foundation was conducting a test Wednesday, Oct 21 of its CommonPass digital health pass on United Airlines Flight 15 from London’s Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport, using volunteers carrying the app on their smartphones. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

CALIFORNIA (WLNS) — The California Department of Public Health announced Friday a travel advisory of a 14-day self-quarantine for people arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents.

The advisory recommends these people to limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel.

Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California.