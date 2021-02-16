Canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be rescheduled over next three days

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to inclement weather, the Ingham County Health Department canceled its mass vaccination clinic for February 16.

Those who had appointments will be rescheduled over the next three days via telephone or email.

Everyone who had an appointment on February 16 will be rescheduled sometime this week. Vaccine doses are secure for those who had a scheduled appointment.

“No one should worry that they will need to reenter the queue for the vaccine due today’s cancellation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Vaccine doses are secure for those who had an appointment today. Everyone scheduled will receive an email or telephone call to reschedule.”

Appointments with the Ingham County Health Department are not transferrable to other locations. Patients with appointments at the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion today should not show up to other vaccination locations. Rescheduled patients will be vaccinated at the MSU Pavilion later this week.