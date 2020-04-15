Capitol protesters snarl streets, including Sparrow Hospital area

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

People driving vehicles to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home-Stay Safe” executive order have created headaches for local drivers, including the area around Sparrow Hospital.

The protesters were driving around the State Capitol building but traffic backed up on streets leading to the building.

Some people voiced their concerns on social media that access to the hospital was blocked and the noise of honking horns was disturbing patients.

Sparrow spokesperson John Foren said there are no access problems and ambulances can “get in and out. There’s no problem.”

Just after 1:00 p.m. traffic was at a standstill on westbound I-496 in downtown Lansing.

Traffic map of downtown Lansing at 1:00 p.m.

Protesters began lining up as early as 10:00 a.m. to participate in the event that was organized by conservative groups claiming Whitmer’s order was too far-reaching.