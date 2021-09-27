CDC weighs in on if trick-or-treating safe this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As concerns about COVID-19 and the delta variant continue, many parents are wondering whether trick-or-treating is safe this year for their kiddos. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention weighs in on the topic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says she thought American kids could safely grab some door-to-door candy this fall. Although she did caution against indoor Halloween revelry.

“If you’re able to (trick or treat) outdoors, absolutely,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CBS News. “Face the Nation.”

Although Walensky gives her okay to grabbing candy on Halloween, she also adds, it isn’t a good idea to mingle with the masses.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Walensky said.

Although the kiddos can go door to door collecting their sweets this spooky season, the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. Also hospitals across the country are filled with several unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Although Walensky is giving the “Okay”, she is also encouraging people to receive the vaccine and booster shot if eligible.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” Walensky said. “If you’re eligible for a boost, go get your boost.”

States are now issuing the booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for American’s 65 and older.