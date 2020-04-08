Charlotte couple share COVID-19 recovery: “This is not a blame game kind of deal”

It’s been four weeks since Michigan’s first confirmed coronavirus cases. And it’s important to note many people have now recovered.

Dave and Kaye, a couple from Charlotte, have now recovered from COVID-19 and are urging Michiganders to get help if they need it.

“You didn’t do anything wrong it’s not like you went out doing something at 3 AM that you shouldn’t have been doing,” Dave Persell said. “That’s not it.”

The couple says some people have blamed them for catching the virus, and it’s placed a stigma on them.

“[I] have no regret whatsoever about being tested or about telling my neighbors and friends because to be honest with you I didn’t know if I was going to wake up,” Dave said.

Kaye says it’s time to move on, and does not dwell on how she caught the virus. Her message for Michiganders is straightforward.

“Be strong take care of yourself,” Kaye said. “Take care of your body. Mind what you do, right now it’s stay home stay safe… let’s get healthy again.”