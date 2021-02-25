City of East Lansing’s State of Emergency and downtown mask order extended

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council extended East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens’ declaration of a City-State of Emergency and the requirement to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) through May 16, 2021.

Under the mayor’s order and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Gathering and Face Mask Order, it continues to be a requirement that individuals wear a face mask over their mouth and nose in all public spaces in the DDA district, both inside businesses and outdoor public spaces, including sidewalks, streets, plazas.

Per the East Lansing City Code, East Lansing’s mayor is empowered to declare a

City State of Emergency and issue orders, rules and regulations regarding the use

of public property to protect life and property during the declared emergency. A

violation of the order is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $25.

The requirement to wear a mask within the East Lansing DDA boundary is subject to

some exclusions:

 A person is not required to wear a mask while seated at a table and eating

or drinking.

 A person is not required to wear a mask if they cannot medically tolerate

wearing one.

