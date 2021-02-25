City of East Lansing’s State of Emergency and downtown mask order extended

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council extended East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens’ declaration of a City-State of Emergency and the requirement to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) through May 16, 2021.
Under the mayor’s order and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Gathering and Face Mask Order, it continues to be a requirement that individuals wear a face mask over their mouth and nose in all public spaces in the DDA district, both inside businesses and outdoor public spaces, including sidewalks, streets, plazas.
Per the East Lansing City Code, East Lansing’s mayor is empowered to declare a
City State of Emergency and issue orders, rules and regulations regarding the use
of public property to protect life and property during the declared emergency. A
violation of the order is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $25.
The requirement to wear a mask within the East Lansing DDA boundary is subject to
some exclusions:
A person is not required to wear a mask while seated at a table and eating
or drinking.
A person is not required to wear a mask if they cannot medically tolerate
wearing one.