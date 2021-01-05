City of Lansing employees to assist with COVID-19 Vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Lansing, Mich.(WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that ten City of Lansing employees will assist with COVID-19 vaccine distribution beginning this week.

The employees will help by providing traffic control and registration assistance while local first responders and frontline workers receive the vaccine.



“Lansing is proud to step up and provide staff to assist in immunization of first responders and frontline workers,” said Mayor Schor. “We need to keep people safe from COVID-19 and the City of Lansing will continue to help the Ingham County Health Department with the vaccination process.”



The City of Lansing will continue to assist the Ingham County Health Department as needed throughout all phases of the COVID-19 vaccination process.