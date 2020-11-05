City of St. Johns closing offices to public due to COVID-19

The city of St. Johns will be closing their offices for a minimum of three weeks because of COVID-19.

“Individuals will be available to answer phone calls from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m. If you need to make an appointment please call 989-224-8944,” the city of St. Johns said.

“All tax, water & sewer payments and all other written communication can be handled using the dropbox outside of the Clinton County Courthouse on the south end near Cass street. All bills and permits can also be paid online through our website www.cityofstjohnsmi.com.”

“If you are in need of leaf bags, please call city offices at 989-224-8944 to verify your address and we will arrange the pick up of bags. The City will reevaluate our re-opening date on a bi-weekly basis and will update the community as needed. Thank you for your understanding.”