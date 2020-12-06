Colorado city buys igloos for restaurants

LONE TREE, Colorado (KCNC) — The city of Lone Tree in Colorado is buying igloos for its restaurants so they can have outdoor dining.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, has been trying to come up with ways to stay with COVID-19 guidelines, and that is when the city stepped in.



“The city reached out and they told us our options and that they had purchased igloos with a PPP loan.”



“We knew with the cold weather coming on that we really wanted to help.”



With a small budget and some creative thinking, the city decided to buy 40 igloos to give restaurants for winter outdoor dining.



“small businesses are at the heart of all of our communities and I think they had been hit hard by the covid pandemic.”



That’s not to say they are taking regulations lightly though.



“We do really take this virus seriously in our community but we do really want to make sure folks feel safe when they come here.”



The restaurant says they have been fully booked since they have gotten them.