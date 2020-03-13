Coronavirus forces Masters Tournament postponement

The long list of sporting events being cancelled or postponed is growing.

Today the Augusta National Golf Club, the hosts of the venerable Masters Tournament, announced that the event is postponed.

Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Fred Ridley, Chairman Augusta National Golf Club

Ridley added in the statement that no date has been set for playing this year’s event.

The Masters, one of golf’s major events, is also one of the crown jewels in the CBS Sports broadcast calendar.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online