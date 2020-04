In a first, millions of self-employed Americans are being allowed to apply for enhanced jobless aid as part of the federal government's response to the coronavirus. Now for the hard part: Getting what's theirs.

Many states around the U.S. have yet to start accepting applications for unemployment insurance benefits from independent contractors, freelancers and other self-employed workers. While some states have yet to even announce when they'll be ready to begin processing their applications, others remain weeks away. Ohio, for instance, estimates it won't be prepared to start accepting claims from the self-employed until mid-May.