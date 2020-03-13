Closings & Delays
Coronavirus headline roundup: Friday, March 13

Coronavirus
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Fake online coronavirus map infects computers with malware

Coronavirus forces Masters Tournament postponement

Carnival passengers say they were denied boarding due to existing conditions

U-Haul offers free self-storage to students displaced by school closures due to coronavirus

Ohio health official estimates 100,000 Ohioans already carrying coronavirus

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer closing all K-12 school buildings

Officials: Ingham County female among the 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan

PGA cancels THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA tour events

