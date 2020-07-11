Coronavirus Headline Roundup Saturday July 11

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen to the general public

Attorney general warns of face mask exemption cards

State health officials report 78 percent recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. soar past 3 million

California to release 8,000 inmates in effort to slow coronavirus outbreak

New York reports lowest 3-day average coronavirus death toll since March 16

Bodies are being exhumed in Mexico to make room for coronavirus deaths

Inmates are 5 times more likely to get coronavirus than the general population, study says

This week’s top health stories: Can kids return to school this fall?

Many test positive for COVID-19 after Massive Torch Lake Party

