What do millions of Americans and Starbucks have in common? Both want a break on the rent.

According to The Seattle Times, the coffee giant is pressing landlords to offer rent relief for its stores, citing the coronavirus's impact on sales. "Effective June 1, and for at least a period of 12 consecutive months, Starbucks will require concessions to support modified operations and adjustments to lease terms and base rent structures," Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer wrote in a May letter to landlords.