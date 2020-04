GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some parents are facing the reality that they may not receive a stimulus check from the federal government at all.

The IRS began sending out cash last week as a part of the CARE Act coronavirus relief package. Adults who make under $75,000 annually can expect $1,200 to be deposited into their bank account or sent via mail over the next few weeks. They can also expect an additional $500 for each child.