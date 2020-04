GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scientists are still working to fully understand coronavirus, but one thing the data has made clear is that it has disproportionately killed African Americans in Michigan, claiming hundreds of lives.

"On Tuesday night, I had a cousin who passed away in Detroit from COVID-19," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. the first African American to hold that post in Michigan, told News 8 Wednesday.